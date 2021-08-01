Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $984.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $1,140,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 28.6% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

