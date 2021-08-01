Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

SPLK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,855. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

