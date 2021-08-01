Sportcash One (SCONEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $59,914.00

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $240,507.21 and $59,914.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00047028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,398.76 or 1.00320924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00834885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

