Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $235.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $228.67 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $211.10 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.