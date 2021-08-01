SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.60 million-$382.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.89 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.410 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.95. 212,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

