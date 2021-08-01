SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.60 million-$382.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.89 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.410 EPS.

SPSC stock traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.95. 212,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,072. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

