Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 57,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,985 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 93,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,103. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

