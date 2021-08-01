Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $226.74 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

