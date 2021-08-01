Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 242.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USPH opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

