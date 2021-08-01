Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 53,645 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,645 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MNSO stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

