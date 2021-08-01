Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 60,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Organogenesis by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Organogenesis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Organogenesis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Organogenesis by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 63,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,830.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Organogenesis stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

