Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,500 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of STAF stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96.
Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAF. Greenridge Global reduced their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.
