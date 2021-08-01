Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

SBUX stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.