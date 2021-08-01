Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Starbucks by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 159,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,712,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,206. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

