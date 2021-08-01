State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $419.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.