State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $309,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,229. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

