State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $421.77 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.57 and a 52 week high of $424.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.98.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

