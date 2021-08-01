State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $147.47 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.46 and a twelve month high of $147.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

