State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 118,250 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,229,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

PCT stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

