State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.70.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.