State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.26 Million Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,839,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 114,765 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in VEON were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VEON by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VEON by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in VEON by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27. VEON Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. As a group, analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

