Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 356,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

STCN stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Steel Connect has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.79 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 31.6% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

