Stephens Raises Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target to $45.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.71.

ECHO opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

