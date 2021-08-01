Steven Joseph Murray Sells 133,782 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 69,581 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $4,881,107.15.

On Monday, July 12th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $441,516.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $2,671,738.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.66. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -62.87.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

