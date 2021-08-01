Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.11.

SHOO stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 130,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

