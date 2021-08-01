STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

STM opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.60. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

