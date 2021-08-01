Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys 278 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 159,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.43. 5,712,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

