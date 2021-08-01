Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after buying an additional 138,560 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 407,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 171,176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 139,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.71. 387,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,256. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $109.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01.

