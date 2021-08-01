Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

LUV traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,562,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,249,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

