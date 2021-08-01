Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $928,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. 85,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,459. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.95.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

