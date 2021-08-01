Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 321,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 249,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 91,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $51.11. 10,373,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,930,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

