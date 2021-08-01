StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

