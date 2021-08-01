StoneX Group Inc. Invests $340,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $97.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

