StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

NOC stock opened at $363.02 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

