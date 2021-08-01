StoneX Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,530 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after buying an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

