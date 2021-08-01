StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000.

VOT opened at $240.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.02 and a 52-week high of $242.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

