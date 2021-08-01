StoneX Group Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

MJ opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

