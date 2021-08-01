Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $275.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective increased by Truist from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

