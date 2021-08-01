Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $300.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of SYK opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.14. Stryker has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

