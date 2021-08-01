Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 36.4% in July

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of MSC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Studio City International had a negative net margin of 363.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

