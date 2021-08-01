Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INN opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

