Suncor Energy’s (SU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

TSE:SU opened at C$24.56 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,364.44.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

