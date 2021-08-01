Suncor Energy’s (SU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.65.
TSE:SU opened at C$24.56 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,364.44.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
