SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the June 30th total of 405,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $166,673.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,422 shares in the company, valued at $49,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,121 shares of company stock worth $505,774 over the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 105,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

