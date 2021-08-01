Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $130.90 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.