SVB Leerink Boosts Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $25.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ALKS opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,609 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,156. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,737,000 after buying an additional 177,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,250,000 after purchasing an additional 356,989 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

