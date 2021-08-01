SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.84). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.