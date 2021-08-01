Swingby Price Tops $0.0631 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00047028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,693,740 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

