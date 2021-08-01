Swipe (SXP) Price Up 36% Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00005341 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded 36% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $235.70 million and approximately $125.95 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.45 or 0.00803526 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00040295 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 106,981,302 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

