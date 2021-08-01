Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will announce sales of $445.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.10 million and the lowest is $444.68 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $416.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYKE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 282,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

