Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $383,608,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 50.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $287.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.50 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.77.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

